Japan leads largest overseas medical mission in Türkiye

Following the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, Japan is currently conducting the largest overseas medical mission in its history in the Oguzeli district of Gaziantep province.

Japanese medical teams and urban rescue teams rushed to Türkiye's quake-hit region to provide emergency aid and assistance.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the country has sent a third medical team to the southern areas on Saturday.

Jin Hirosawa, the deputy head of the Japanese team at the field hospital in Oguzeli, told Anadolu that 64 members are currently working at the clinic.

"We have cooperation or collaboration with the local Oguzeli Clinic, which was damaged by the earthquake.

"As their building was damaged by the earthquake, they had to move their hospital or function to a vocational school located here," he said.

"The medical services they can provide are now limited. That's why we support them with medical supplies," he added, saying they serve in the field hospital with up to 25 specialists.

He also said there was a big difference between the number of patients that arrived during the first days following the quakes, and the numbers last week.

Tokyo also sent members of the Japan Disaster Relief Self-Defense Units to Türkiye, as well as emergency relief supplies, including tents, blankets, and sleeping mats.

"The function of Oguzeli Hospital has still not recovered properly. So, we are providing additional medical services there. So, the need for our services is still there, and we are very proud to be able to provide our services," he said.

The Japanese government announced $8.5 million in emergency aid to Türkiye to address the challenges posed by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, considered one of the worst earthquakes of the 21st century.