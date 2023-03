President Erdoğan, sultan of Johor meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with the visiting sultan of Johor, a state in southern Malaysia, in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdoğan and Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further information related to the meeting was released.