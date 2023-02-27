FM Çavuşoğlu: Egypt showed friendship, fraternity in 'difficult times'

Hailing the support and solidarity Egypt displayed immediately after deadly earthquakes shook southern Türkiye earlier this month, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday that the two countries were "opening a new chapter in relations."

"Friendship and fraternity are evident during difficult times," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a joint press conference with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, who is visiting southern Adana and Mersin regions.

After the two powerful back-to-back earthquakes that occurred on Feb. 6, Egypt showed Türkiye its fraternity and friendship, Çavuşoğlu said.

He underlined that the two nations were "opening a new chapter in relations," noting the "fruitful" meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Doha last November.

Çavuşoğlu said he and Shoukry addressed ways to further develop ties in a bilateral meeting at Adana's Sakirpasa Airport.

"Developing relations between Türkiye and Egypt is in the interest of both countries, but not only for both countries, but also important for the peace, stability and development of our region," the top Turkish diplomat added.

For his part, Shoukry said he conveys a message of "support and consolation for the friendly Turkish people."

He said Egypt has been making efforts to help Türkiye during the disaster, adding that priority was given to ships carrying aid supplies to cross the Suez Canal.

Egypt's efforts during the earthquake disaster "affirm the special relation which connects the Egyptian people with the Turkish people," Shoukry added.

He said Egypt believed in Türkiye's ability to overcome the disaster, it will remain by Türkiye's side and that bilateral relations will rise to the "best level."

Regarding the prospects of normalization and the possibility of a meeting between Erdoğan and Sisi, he said "certainly, there will be contacts at the appropriate time according to the vision of the two presidents."

Shoukry's visit to Türkiye was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister in more than a decade.