Turkish foreign minister meets head of Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in the capital Ankara.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said he thanked Taha for showing solidarity with Türkiye after the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that claimed lives of more than 43,500 people.

The Turkish foreign minister also welcomed Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory Minister Muhammad Musa Bello and thanked him for "his solidarity visit after earthquake."

Çavuşoğlu separately spoke over the phone with Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Spoljaric conveyed her condolences over the loss of lives in the quakes.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Kilis, and Malatya.