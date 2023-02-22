Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, two hurt - officials

In this file photo taken on February 24, 2022 black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv. (AFP)

Two civilians were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Wednesday on industrial facilities in Kharkiv, the biggest city in eastern Ukraine, local officials said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, lies about 30 km (19 miles) from the border with Russia and has frequently been under fire since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

"According to preliminary data, four strikes hit the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The enemy is targeting industrial facilities," Ihor Terekhov, the city mayor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, said separately that two civilians had been lightly wounded but gave no details.

Some of the fiercest fighting of the war has been in eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have said they expect intensified Russian missile and drone attacks in coming days because Friday is the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield situation.
























