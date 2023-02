The moments when the 2-storey derelict building collapsed into an empty space in Fatih was reflected in the security camera. Images also showed the moments when the dust cloud covered the surroundings with the collapse.

The incident occurred on Fatih Hadım Odaları Street at around 11:00 am. According to the information received, the derelict building on the street collapsed towards the empty space on the side with a great noise.

No one was killed or injured in the incident.