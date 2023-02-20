2 more earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, magnitudes 6.4 and 5.8

Two earthquakes jolted Türkiye's southernmost Hatay province on Monday, just two weeks after major quakes hit the region, the country's disaster management agency said.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), one of the quakes took place at around 8.04 p.m. local time (1704GMT) in the Defne district of Hatay, with a magnitude of 6.4, while the other took place three minutes later, with the epicenter in Hatay's Samandağ province, with a magnitude of 5.8.

The first quake took place at a depth of 16.7 kilometers (10.4 miles), while the second was at a depth of 7 km (4.3 miles). Both were felt in surrounding areas.

The quakes of two weeks ago, though centered in Kahramanmaraş, 100 kilometers or more from Hatay, caused extensive damage in Hatay.

AFAD issued warnings urging citizens to avoid coastal areas as a precaution against the risk of a rise in the sea level, which could reach up to 50 centimeters (1.6 feet).

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay called on citizens in the region to stay away from damaged buildings as authorities scan the affected areas.

Anadolu correspondents reported that some buildings have collapsed after the earthquakes, which were also felt in neighboring Syria.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş struck 10 other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazığ. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

At least 41,000 people were killed by the massive earthquakes in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.













