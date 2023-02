The total number of people in Türkiye killed in the devastating earthquake has reached 40,689, the disaster authority AFAD said on Sunday.



Search and rescue efforts in nine quake-hit provinces have ended, except Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, AFAD Chairman Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara.



More than 1.2 million people are believed to have evacuated the south-eastern Türkiye disaster zone.



Over 1 million locals currently reside in temporary shelters in quake-hit provinces, AFAD's Sezer said.