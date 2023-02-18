Death toll from earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 40,642: AFAD

Death toll from the last week's powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye has risen to 40,642, country's disaster management agency AFAD said on Saturday.

Speaking at AFAD Headquarters, AFAD head Yunus Sezer said that the earthquake was also effective in nearly 10 thousand villages and that more than 5,700 aftershocks occurred.

Stating that the people rescued alive today give hope in the search and rescue efforts, Sezer said, "We have almost come to the end of the search and rescue efforts in 10 provinces."

He added that the "search and rescue work was carried out in about 200 buildings in Hatay yesterday, today it has decreased to 98. We have 19 buildings left in Kahramanmaraş, and work continues on the Çınar Site in Adıyaman."

"Search and rescue efforts will be largely terminated tomorrow evening. Currently, nearly 13 thousand search and rescue personnel are working in Hatay. Among the search and rescue units that come from 80 countries to support us, there are departures from those whose term of office has expired, and we, as our nation, offer our thanks to them," he said.