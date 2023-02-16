PAKISTANS PREMIER TO VISIT TÜRKIYES EARTHQUAKE-HIT AREAS

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye starting from Thursday to express solidarity with the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

"In a special gesture of solidarity and support with the people of Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquake(s) on Feb. 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to Türkiye on Feb. 16-17," said a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

During his visit, Sharif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to "personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake(s)."

He will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area.

Sharif was among the world leaders who had spoken with Erdoğan on Feb. 6.

Islamabad said it has mobilized "all available resources" to help the earthquake victims.

"Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. Our two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation," the statement added.

At least 35,418 people have been killed and 105,505 injured in the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye last week, according to the latest figures.

On Feb. 6, the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck southern Türkiye, centered in Kahramanmaraş and shaking nine other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa, affecting more than 13 million people.