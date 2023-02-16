Mexico sends 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye

A plane loaded with 100 tons of humanitarian aid from Mexico arrived in Türkiye on Thursday following the twin earthquakes that devastated 11 provinces on Feb. 6.

The plane carrying food, clothing, blankets, tents, generators, medical and hygiene supplies landed in the southern province of Adana for the quake victims.

The aid initiative was a collaboration between the Mexican Defense and Foreign Ministries, together with the International Development Agency and the Turkish Embassy.

Mexican diplomat Mario Chaparro welcomed the aid plane. "Mexican people stand in solidarity with their friends and brothers in Türkiye," Chaparro told Anadolu at the Adana Airport.

Pointing out that international cooperation is essential in disasters, Chaparro said that they are happy to help Türkiye and support the Turkish people.

"We have received many thanks for the help and support through social networks, emails and even handwritten letters," he said reminding Proteo, a search and rescue dog from Mexico, who died during rescue efforts.

He said that about 100 personnel from non-governmental organizations continued their duties in earthquake zones such as the provinces of Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, and Malatya.

Chaparro also expressed the condolences of the Mexican government and people.

According to the latest figures, over 36,100 people have been killed and over 108,000 others wounded after the two massive earthquakes struck southern Türkiye within the space of just hours on Feb. 6, affecting more than 13 million people.

The earthquakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş province and shook ten other provinces, namely Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

It was also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria, where the death toll has topped 3,600.























