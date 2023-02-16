Greek volunteer rescuer lauds Turkish hospitality despite difficulties earthquake victims endured

Despite the sufferings and difficulties endured by people in southern Türkiye in the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes, they did not forget their hospitality and served meals for foreign rescues when the occasion arose, said a Greek rescuer who returned to the country.

George Lakias told public radio ERT that although locals were seeking to remain warm by burning campfires, "they cooked meals for rescuers when they got time."

"The reception in Türkiye was incredible right away after we arrived. People were standing up and applauding us," he said.

Lakias, who described the destruction caused by the earthquakes as "beyond imagination," said he is glad to have participated in the rescue mission as a volunteer.

"One of the most important things a person can do in their daily lives is volunteerism. This is how culture works. We quit our jobs to go there, and we would do it again," he said.

At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye last week, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Thursday.

The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, and Elazığ.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.