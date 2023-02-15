UN discusses impact of twin earthquakes that hit Türkiye, Syria

Aerial view of collapsed buildings as search and rescue efforts continue in Jindires, located in Afrin of Aleppo, Syria after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Türkiye and Syria on February 11, 2023. (AA Photo)

The impact of last week's deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria was discussed at the UN on Tuesday.

A total of 4.6 million children living in the 10 provinces in Türkiye struck by the two earthquakes were affected, while 2.5 million children in Syria were affected, according to UNICEF spokesman James Elder.

Elder expressed concern that thousands of children may have lost their lives due to the earthquakes and underscored the need for additional support for children and their families.

Kenneth Crossley, Country Director and Representative for the World Food Program (WFP) in Syria, pointed out that there is a triangle between Aleppo, Hama and Latakia that was severely affected by the earthquake, noting that not just one group but all people were affected by the earthquakes.

Mentioning that they have collaborated extensively with their partners to treat the injured, including in northwest Syria, Crossley noted that the WFP began working with its partners to serve hot meals at volunteer shelters a few hours after the earthquakes.

Food aid was provided to approximately 180,000 people in northwest Syria, he added.

Saying they welcomed the opening of the border in northwest Syria for the access of international humanitarian aid, Crossley mentioned that this is very important for the continuation of humanitarian aid.

He said that even before the earthquake, there were 5.5 million people in need of food aid in Syria, and this number increased even more after the disaster.

Paul Dillon, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said 11 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid were sent Tuesday to northwest Syria via the Bab Al-Salam Border Gate in Azaz and through the Öncüpınar Border Gate in Türkiye's southern Kilis province.

He also said the IOM has so far sent 30 trucks of aid to Idlib.