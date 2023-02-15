TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEIVES MALAYSIAS PREMIER AFTER DEADLY QUAKES

 Contact Us
Turkish president receives Malaysia's premier after deadly quakes

TÜRKIYE
Published February 15,2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdoğan and Ibrahim held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of more than 35,000 people.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.