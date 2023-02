74-year-old woman rescued alive from under rubble 227 hours after Türkiye quakes

A 74-year-old woman was rescued alive from under the rubble on Wednesday 227 hours after twin quakes hit Türkiye.

Cemile Kekeç was rescued in Kahramanmaraş province, the epicenter of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes of last week.

Kekeç was referred to the nearest hospital.

The earthquakes killed at least 35,418 people and injured 105,505 others in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.