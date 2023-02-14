Turkish president receives Israeli foreign minister amid deadly quakes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdoğan and Cohen held a closed-door meeting at the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of at least 31,900 people.

Earlier Tuesday, Cohen met his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to show his solidarity with Türkiye.

Following the deadly quakes, Israel was one of the first countries that sent support to Türkiye.