Dog helps lost aid team reach victims in quake-hit Türkiye

A Turkish aid team managed to reach earthquake victims in southern Türkiye by following a dog when they got lost.

After setting out for a village in Göksun district of Kahramanmaraş province, the team chose an alternate route as the road was closed due to snow and rocks. After a while, they lost their way and decided to follow a dog that approached them. Thanks to the guidance of the dog, they found the village and delivered the aid.

The team also recorded these moments with a mobile phone. The video footage shows a dog running ahead and the aid vehicle, which is following the animal.

Rescue efforts and humanitarian aid continue uninterrupted for earthquake victims in the region affected by the disaster.

The powerful twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last Monday were three times stronger than the 1999 Marmara earthquake in the country's northwest, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

At least 31,643 people were killed by the quakes, the country's disaster agency said Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

