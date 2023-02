Turkish FM expresses gratitude to Greek counterpart for Greece's support after earthquakes

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed his gratitude to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias for Greece's support after Monday's twin earthquakes that killed and injured tens of thousands.

Dendias, for his part, pledged to continue Greek support "to overcome these difficult days" in quake-hit Türkiye.

The Greek Foreign Minister, echoing his Turkish counterpart, also said that the two countries should not wait for another earthquake to smooth ties.