Seven-month-old baby rescued six days after Türkiye earthquake

A 7-month-old baby has been rescued from the rubble in south-eastern Türkiye, state broadcaster TRT reported early on Sunday.



Helpers were able to rescue the baby boy alive from a collapsed building in Hatay province after 140 hours of the deadly twin earthquakes in the region.

The rescue team had become aware of the child when they heard him crying.



A 35-year-old man was rescued in the same province after being trapped under the rubble for 149 hours, according to the broadcaster.



The official death toll now stands at more than 28 000 people, of whom 24,517 are in Türkiye. At the last count, 3,574 deaths were reported from Syria.



