EU leaders extend condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen conveyed their condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over this week's deadly earthquakes that hit the country's southern region.

In a phone call with Erdoğan, Michel and von der Leyen expressed sympathy for those who lost their lives in last Monday's quakes, and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

"I spoke with President @RTErdoğan on the phone to convey my deepest condolences to the people of Türkiye for the catastrophic loss of life and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake, and discuss additional support," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Michel also expressed his condolences, thanking Türkiye for ensuring humanitarian access to Syria, parts of which were also hit hard by the quake. Currently the only route for aid access to Syria is via Türkiye, through the Cilvegozu border gate.

"In phone call with @RTErdoğan, I expressed my condolences, solidarity and support to the people of Türkiye. I reassured: Türkiye is not alone. EU and Member States will continue to mobilise support," he said on Twitter.

In Türkiye, over 29,000 people were killed and over 80,000 others wounded after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck 10 southern provinces on Feb. 6, affecting around 13 million people, according to the latest official figures.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors.

In Syria, at least 3,500 people were killed and thousands of others injured in the northern provinces of Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo, Hama, and Raqqa, according to regime sources and rescue officials in opposition-held areas.



