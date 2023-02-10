Young Syrian woman found alive 96 hours after earthquakes in southern Türkiye

Rescue teams pulled a young Syrian woman alive from the rubble Friday, 96 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.

Fatma Karus, 26, was rescued in the Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of Monday's disaster.

She was then transferred to a nearby hospital.

Over 17,000 people were killed and 72,000 others injured in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, which have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.