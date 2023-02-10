Russia praises post-quake efforts by Turkish authorities

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman praised on Friday efforts by the Turkish authorities in overcoming the colossal damage caused by this week's earthquakes.

"The Turkish authorities are taking measures to overcome the devastating consequences, provide assistance to the victims, organize temporary accommodation, and evacuate to safe areas of the country," Maria Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow.

Zakharova stated that the situation in Türkiye remains "extremely difficult."

"The numbers (of people killed and injured in the earthquake), alas, unfortunately, are constantly growing," she said.

The spokeswoman offered condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

She said on the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a group of 150 rescuers of the Emergency Ministry, including cynologists, doctors and psychologists, are working in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the twin earthquakes.

To extinguish the fires, which broke out as a result of the earthquakes, Russia also sent a B-200 aircraft, designed for firefighting, search and rescue, maritime patrol, cargo, and passenger transportation, she said.

Zakharova recommended Russians on holiday in Türkiye to follow recommendations of the local authorities.

At least 19,388 people were killed and 77,711 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.