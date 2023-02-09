1-year-old baby, mother pulled alive from rubble in southern Türkiye

Rescue teams pulled a 1-year-old baby and her mother alive from the rubble Thursday, more than three days after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.

Rahaf and her mother Ela Hamoko, 30, of Syrian origin, were rescued in Kahramanmaras province after being trapped for 81 hours.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Thursday that at least 16,170 people were killed and 64,194 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes, centered in southern Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.