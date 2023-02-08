ERDOĞAN PAYS VISIT TO TÜRKIYES EARTHQUAKE-HIT REGION

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan acknowledged on Wednesday some problems with Türkiye's initial response to the earthquake that rocked the south but said normal operations have resumed, adding that the death toll in the country rose to 8,574.

Erdoğan made a visit to the devastated region, where two massive quakes hit within hours on Monday.

Erdoğan said that at least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured in Türkiye after the earthquakes, which were also felt in nearby countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

Erdoğan added that a total of 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that occurred in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

Noting that certain hotels in the provinces of Mersin and Antalya, including Alanya district, had opened their doors to earthquake victims, Erdoğan said: "Our citizens should not worry. We will never allow for them to remain unsheltered."

Speaking to reporters in the Kahramanmaraş province near the epicentre, Erdoğan said there had been problems with roads and airports but that everything would get better by the day.

"On the first day we experienced some issues but then on the second day and today the situation is under control," he said.

The government aims to build housing within one year for those left without a home in the 10 provinces affected, he added.

The most destructive in decades, the initial tremor wrought havoc on hospitals, airports and roads, and knocked down more than 6,400 buildings in Türkiye.

"We had some problems in airports and roads but we are better today. We will be better tomorrow and later. We still have some issues with fuel...but we will overcome those too," Erdoğan said after visiting tents set up by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

He also said citizens should only heed communication from authorities and ignore "provocateurs".

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east.





