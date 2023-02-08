Erdoğan heading to southern Türkiye to inspect quake-hit areas

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday is going to head to Türkiye's south to inspect post-quake efforts in disaster areas after Monday's deadly earthquakes.

"President Erdoğan will go to the quake-affected area and follow the work closely," the Communication Directorate said on Twitter.

At least 6,234 people were killed and 37,011 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, according to the latest figures announced by the disaster agency on Wednesday.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the two major quakes that struck in Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Erdogan is expected to visit Kahramanmaraş's city center first and then the Pazarcik district.

Later, the president is expected to head to Hatay for inspections.

For search and rescue operations to be carried out rapidly, Türkiye on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

"We are facing one of the biggest disasters not only of the history of the Turkish Republic but also of our geography and the world," Erdogan said on Tuesday.