Child pulled alive from quake rubble in southern Türkiye

At least three people including a child were pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Türkiye, according to authorities.

Manisa Metropolitan Municipality said that rescuers reached the victims 55 hours after the powerful quakes jolted the country and later on they were taken to the hospital.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people on Monday.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Erdoğan further stated a total of 6,444 buildings were destroyed.

More than 96,670 people in multiple search and rescue teams are currently conducting operations in the field, according to Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD.





















