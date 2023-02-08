All resources mobilized in Türkiye after powerful quakes, says President Erdoğan

Türkiye has taken action with all its institutions and resources since Monday's deadly earthquakes in its southern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"We have mobilized all our resources. The state is working with municipalities, especially AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency), with all its means," Erdoğan said as he inspected relief efforts in Kahramanmaraş province, where two powerful quakes that shook the region were centered, affecting nine other provinces and more than 13 million people.

Erdoğan said that at least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured in Türkiye after the earthquakes, which were also felt in nearby countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

Erdoğan added that a total of 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that occurred in the space of less than 10 hours.

Noting that certain hotels in the provinces of Mersin and Antalya, including Alanya district, had opened their doors to earthquake victims, Erdoğan said: "Our citizens should not worry. We will never allow for them to remain unsheltered."