News Türkiye Grounded ship from Ukraine pulled free in Bosphorus

DPA TÜRKIYE Published January 16,2023 Subscribe

A freighter from Ukraine carrying 13,000 tons of beans that ran aground in Türkiye's Bosphorus Strait has been freed, Turkish coastal authorities said on Monday.



The 142-metre-long freighter MKK-1 was refloated and is now anchored on the strait's shore, the Turkish General Directorate of Coastal Safety tweeted.



The strait between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean was temporarily closed due to the grounding.



The incident occurred at Umuryeri, between the second and third bridges over the Bosphorus.



The cargo ship was travelling under the terms of an international grain deal for Ukrainian exports, and was sailing under the flag of the island state of Palau.



Since summer, Ukrainian grain has been exported via the Black Sea and the Bosphorus Strait. The deal ended a months-long blockade of Ukrainian grain exports as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine.



































