TRT World Forum | Türkiye follows 'unique' foreign policy model: Erdoğan aide

Türkiye pursues a "unique" foreign policy model that can be taken as an example for the world, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

"In this period we live in, Türkiye has put forward a unique foreign policy model that will set an example for the whole world. The main feature that makes the Turkish foreign policy model possible today is strategic and conciliatory leadership," Altun told the 6th TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Gathering under the theme of "Shaping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities", Altun said the forum will address global cooperation, leadership, diplomacy, food security, energy crisis, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, media and digitalization.

"The peace diplomacy we demonstrated in the Russia-Ukraine war that has lasted for about 10 months has shown that the whole world accepts Türkiye as a stabilizing and soothing power that contributes to global peace," Altun said.

Türkiye respects the principle of finding regional solutions to regional problems, he said, adding: "Because we see through bitter experience that external interventions in any region, from the Middle East to the Balkans, from the Black Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean, do not result in anything other than exacerbating crises and creating tragedies."

Another critical topic of Türkiye's foreign policy model is to prevent global polarization and prevent new cold wars, he stressed.

"Türkiye's vision for the global future also aims to keep the world away from conflicts and prevent a new cold war," Altun added.

He said Türkiye plays a "leading role" in solving humanitarian crises, global food, energy and climate crises.