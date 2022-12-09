"TRT World Forum 2022" Has Started

TRT World Forum, the organisation of TRT that guides the world agenda, will be held in Istanbul between 9 and 10 December. The organisation will be attended by nearly 100 internationally renowned speakers from 40 countries.

The first day of TRT World Forum hosts H.E. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, TRT Chairman of the Board Ahmet Albayrak, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, academics, journalists, policymakers and non-governmental organisations from all over the world.

Since 2017, President Erdogan has participated in all TRT World Forums, and his words on Türkiye and the world agenda have echoed worldwide. President Erdogan is expected to make further significant statements at this year's event as well and deliver many national, and global messages at the event organised under the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities".

During the opening speech of TRT World Forum 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statements that "Institutions tasked with ensuring peace and justice in the world failed in the pandemic process" and "The structure of the UN must change" reverberated around the globe and sparked further debates on the subject for a long time.

Some of the topics that will be on the forum agenda on the first day include: "Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis", "Disarming Disinformation: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age" and "The Energy Crisis and Climate Change: Time to Turn Crisis into Opportunity?" On the second day, the discussions will continue to revolve around various other topics, including: "Digitalisation: A Rewarding Challenge for Public Broadcasting?", "Beyond Humanitarianism: Addressing the Global Migration Crisis", "The Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons Learned", "Reporting from the Front Lines: Journalism in the Shadow of War".

TRT World Forum 2022 can be followed live at their Twitter and YouTube page (TRTWorldForum)