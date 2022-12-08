Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan inaugurates trailblazing zero waste training center

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan inaugurated the Zero Waste Training and Simulation Center in the capital Ankara.

The facility is the country's first based on the Zero Waste project.

Emine Erdoğan congratulated the children making flamingo models from cardboard waste and pine cones as part of the workshops conducted at the center.

"I hope that children's awareness and embracing of this will make our work much easier. Therefore, I think that our future is in safe hands. I hope that the training here would be practiced in all our municipalities. I want all our children to benefit from this training," she told Anadolu Agency.

Initiated by the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry under the auspices of Emine Erdogan, the Zero Waste project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.