Türkiye, Vietnam discuss bilateral ties, regional, international issues

Türkiye and Vietnam held a fourth round of political consultations Monday in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Delegations from the two countries were led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu.

They discussed bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues during the meetings, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye and Vietnam share longstanding ties. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1978. Ankara and the Vietnamese capital Hanoi became sister cities in 2011.