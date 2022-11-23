5.9-magnitude earthquake hits western Turkish province of Düzce - AFAD

A powerful earthquake jolted Türkiye's northwestern Düzce province early Wednesday, according to the country's disaster management authority.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered in Gölyaka District struck at 4.08 a.m. (0108GMT).

The quake occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometers (4.2 miles).

It was also felt in Istanbul and other provinces including northwestern Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik and western Izmir and Kutahya provinces, and the capital Ankara.

Following the quake, a total of 18 aftershocks were recorded. Power cuts are being applied in the region as a precautionary measure, announced AFAD.

Düzce Governor Cevdet Atay announced that schools will be closed Wednesday due to the earthquake.







