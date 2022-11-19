TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS NORTH KOREAS BALLISTIC MISSILE TEST

Türkiye on Saturday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and called on the country to refrain from actions to disturb global peace.

"We are concerned by the potential negative implications of the continuation of this irresponsible stance by North Korea on regional peace and stability despite all international warnings," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after North Korea on Friday launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea.

"We call upon North Korea to comply with its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and refrain from actions that may lead to further tensions in the region," Türkiye's statement said.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen further as a result of recent joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S., as well as North Korean missile tests.