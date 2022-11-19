'Türkiye brands itself with proactive stance in global crises': Official

Türkiye becomes a brand in the global area with its "proactive stance" against the international crises, an official said on Saturday.

"Türkiye is branding itself today under the leadership of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan), with its proactive stance in the face of global crises and diplomatic, political, humanitarian, military and economical solutions developed along the axis of its deep-rooted values," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

He sent a video message to the "Türkiye-Qatar Nation Branding Panel" in Doha on the margins of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will kick off in Qatar with an opening ceremony on Sunday.

Their goal, he said, is to strengthen the Türkiye brand on the axis of "original, brave and honest" politics, with all the values built on the country's cultural heritage.

"We attach importance to our cooperation with friendly and brotherly Qatar in this field, as we do in all others."

Erdogan will also attend the opening ceremony, which reflects the strength of Türkiye-Qatar friendship, the senior Turkish official said.

As part of a bilateral security cooperation, Ankara deployed more than 3,000 police officers and security personnel to conduct a joint security operation with their Qatari counterparts for the World Cup, he added.

Altun said Türkiye and Qatar progress together with the goal of achieving exemplary success while improving their relations in all areas.

"Our trade volume, which has reached approximately $1.8 billion, reveals the point reached by our relations that have developed with the desire for strategic partnership. Qatar investments in our country have reached the level of $33.2 billion. Similarly, Qatar offers important opportunities for Turkish investors," he added.

Türkiye and Qatar enhanced the relations in the areas of media and journalism as well, Altun said.

"Within the scope of the agreements, we aim to intensify mutual visits of media and communication representatives, to cooperate on mutual media education and activities, and most importantly, to effectively coordinate the fight against disinformation, which is the plague of our time," he added.