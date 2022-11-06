Istanbul hosts ‘Our vision for liberation in Palestine’ conference

A three-day conference discussing "Our vision for liberation in Palestine" began Saturday in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Palestine is a "fundamental problem in the world," said Hasan Turan, a lawmaker and chairman of the Palestine Committee at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

"The occupier, Israel, is every day occupying more and more lands of Palestinians but powerful (nations) who could deliver justice to Palestinians, are not paying attention," he said, addressing the conference that is hosted by the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University (IZU).

Calling Palestine "a litmus test for the whole of humanity," Turan urged all "conscience keepers and those who stand for freedom and justice to side with Palestinians."

For Türkiye, he said, Palestine is "our red line," echoing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Until Palestinian lands are free … until an independent Palestinian state is established with Al Quds as its capital, we will continue to support Palestinians," he said, indicating that Palestinian resistance movements against Israeli oppression are not getting sufficient support in international arenas.

More than two dozen scholars, practitioners, activists and journalists are at the conference which professor Sami Al-Arian, director of the CIGA, said was the third international event around Palestine held by the center since 2017 when the think tank was launched in Istanbul.

The discussion will debate a new book, "Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak Out," co-edited by professor Ilan Pappe from UK-based Exeter University and Palestinian journalist and author Ramzy Baroud.

The 462-page book has brought together 27 scholars to provide a fresh direction to the Palestinian struggle.

Pappe, who is also a Palestinian historian, said the book was "a powerful message about the present determination and resilience of Palestinians, wherever they are, that they continue their struggle" for self-determination.

He lauded the Palestinian "human capital" but said, "images of disunity and fragmentation" are seen among them.

"This is not a fabrication. At a certain level, there is a crisis of leadership among the Palestinians," he said.

"But," he asserted, there is a "unity of purpose" among Palestinians across the world that is "totally opposite to this image of disunity, on the vision for the future of (free) Palestine."

He said despite the huge magnitude of the trauma that has happened to Palestinians since 1948, the people have "not allowed the trauma to define" them.

"There is a resurrection after such a trauma which is an amazing story that can only be told through personal narratives," he said, citing examples of how Palestinians are rebuilding their homes bulldozed by Israel.

"There is resilience and resistance," he said, "and the aspiration for the liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea, would never die."

IZU rector, professor Ahmet Cevat Acar, said the situation in Palestine "gives us a lot of distress."

"Dozens of resolutions in the UN have been passed on Palestine but none of them have been implemented," he said, adding that the situation was spreading to neighboring regions like Syria.

He acknowledged that the Muslim world is facing "significant problems," but said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 member states that ensures the interests of Muslims are safeguarded, has not "taken any tangible actions to address" the Palestinian problem.

"Palestine is not a Jewish problem. It is a problem created by Zionists which is a question for all humanity," he said, urging continued "efforts and discussions" for "viable solutions."