Türkiye rescues over 420 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

Turkish Coast Guard units said Monday that they rescued 424 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters.

After receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Dikili district in western Izmir province, teams were dispatched to the area and a total of 302 migrants were rescued, said the Coast Guard Command.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued a total of 11 irregular migrants off the coast of Datça and Bodrum districts in western Muğla province, another statement said.

Additionally, a group of 87 migrants struggling in a rubber boat off Kusadasi district were pulled to the shore in Aydın, according to the local Coast Guard Command.

In a separate operation, Turkish Coast Guard units found 24 irregular migrants off the coast of Ayvacık in northwestern Çanakkale province after they were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.





















