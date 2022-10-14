Turkish defense chief reiterates importance of dialogue with Greece

The Turkish defense chief on Thursday reiterated the importance of dialogue with Greece, without the intervention of third parties.

Commenting on his meeting with Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Hulusi Akar said: "I told my counterpart it is important to hold such meetings more often and increase bilateral dialogue."

Speaking to Turkish reporters in Brussels after a NATO defense ministers meeting, he said Türkiye believes problems between Ankara and Athens, two NATO allies, can be solved through international law, peaceful means and dialogue.

Akar said it is essential to resolve problems, without the intervention of third parties.

Mechanisms of mutual dialogue are already there, he said, adding that they hope to host a Greek delegation in Ankara for the fourth round of meetings on confidence-building measures.

Akar said Ankara desires a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, and to see the richness of the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean be fairly shared by the countries concerned.

He urged that third parties, including the EU, should develop an unbiased perspective on Turkish-Greek relations to contribute to the resolution of existing problems.

Asked about Washington's recent decision to lift the decades-old arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration, the Turkish minister said the U.S. should pursue a balanced and unbiased policy towards the Cyprus issue.

Also making remarks on Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids, Akar said Türkiye's concerns on combatting terrorism should be taken seriously.

We expect these two countries to take concrete steps in line with Ankara's expectations, he stressed.

On the ongoing process of the F-16 sale to Türkiye, Akar said the transaction would strengthen regional and global peace and stability.

Even though we expect a positive outcome, there are other options as well when it comes to our air forces' need for new, effective warplanes, he said.



















