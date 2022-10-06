President Erdoğan in Prague to attend European Political Community meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday arrived in the Czech Republic's capital Prague to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).

The community, set up after French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal in May, will bring together leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries-Türkiye, UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.

It aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent, according to an European Union statement.

Erdoğan is also set to hold sideline meetings with fellow leaders in attendance, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The president is set to convey Türkiye's views, contributions, and assessments on the challenges Europe is currently facing to its peace and security, energy, climate, and economic situation.

Later, Erdoğan will attend the closing session of the EPC in dinner format.

The Czech Republic, the meeting's host, currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.