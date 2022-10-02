IRIT LILIAN APPOINTED AS A ISRAELS NEW AMBASSADOR TO TÜRKIYE

Irit Lilian appointed as a Israel's new ambassador to Türkiye

The Israeli government on Sunday approved the appointment of Irit Lillian as Israel's new ambassador to Türkiye.

In a statement on Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the move is "another important step in repairing relations with Türkiye that we have been working on for the past year."

On September 19, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's appointment committee approved Lillian's appointment as Israel's ambassador to Ankara, marking the first appointment since 2018.

Lillian had served as Israel's Charge d'Affaires in Ankara for the past two years. She had also been Israel's ambassador to Bulgaria from 2015 to 2019.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.