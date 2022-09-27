1 police officer killed in PKK terrorist attack in southern Türkiye

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu confirmed early Tuesday that one police officer was killed and another was injured in a terrorist attack on a police station in Mersin province.

Following the attack in Mezitli district, the police took extensive security measures at the scene.

Video footage from security cameras showed two female terrorists attacking the police station using assault rifles.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after realizing that they could not escape.

Soylu said they were members of the PKK terrorist group.