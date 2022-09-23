Türkiye calls on OIC members to unite against global challenges

Pointing to a rise in global conflicts and challenges, Türkiye on Thursday called on members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to unite.

Speaking at the annual coordination meeting of the OIC held in New York, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu began his remarks by conveying his condolences to Pakistan and its people over the deadly floods in the country.

"As Türkiye and Turkish people, we will continue supporting brotherly Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters," he said.

Saying that the world is currently "less safe and more uncertain," Çavuşoğlu said "more than two billion people live in conflict zones, and around unfortunately 60% of conflicts are in the OIC geography."

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental body after the UN, with its 57 member states spread across four continents.

It was established in 1969 at a historic summit in Rabat, Morocco's capital, in response to an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

"Rising inequalities, health crises, food and energy insecurity, terrorism and migration are global challenges," the Turkish minister said, while noting that such "challenges have a greater impact on all OIC member states. It is our joint responsibility to act in unity against this challenge."

Noting that Türkiye is "striving for peace and stability in regional hotspots," Çavuşoğlu reaffirmed his country's support for Palestine and its people in "defending an independent and sovereign state."

"In Syria, a lasting solution can only be achieved through the political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he said.

Regarding Libya, Çavuşoğlu said the "legal basis and concrete roadmap including the timetable on elections are crucial."

"Attempts undermining the current peace are not helpful and very dangerous," he added.

On Afghanistan, Türkiye is "engaged with the Taliban to encourage them for an inclusive administration and ensuring the rights of all, including women and children," Çavuşoğlu said as he announced the opening of two more schools for girls in Kabul recently.

Reminding that Türkiye supports the OIC's Humanitarian Trust Fund, Çavuşoğlu encouraged all OIC member states to pay "their annual contributions for a more visible, more effective OIC."

Voicing support to Pakistan's proposal to reenergize the OIC's efforts for peace and security, the Turkish minister said "the OIC contact group on mediation will be a useful platform to discuss future steps to be taken in this regard."

He further stated that "Türkiye believes in Islamic solidarity and supports rightful causes of all Muslims around the world."

Çavuşoğlu cited the injustices that Turkish Cypriots are facing via "isolations and embargos" and voiced Ankara's expectation from OIC members to stand with the Turkish Cypriots.

"The Muslim Turkish minority in Greece are also being deprived of their basic rights and freedoms. Their elected muftis are not recognized and they are not allowed to express their ethnic identity and enjoy autonomy in education," he added.

The Turkish foreign minister continued by urging the OIC to "display solidarity" in relevant resolutions.

"As the second largest international organization, the OIC is our collective voice against injustice towards Muslims. I reaffirm our strong solidarity with the Uyghur Turks, the Rohingya Muslims, our Kashmiri brothers, and all other Muslim communities facing injustice across the world," he said.

Ethnic Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region have been subjected to years of abuse because of their identity and culture, according to international human rights organizations.

At least 1 million Uyghurs are said to be kept against their will at "vocational training centers." But critics say the places are meant for indoctrination, abuse and torture.

China strongly denies allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.