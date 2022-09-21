 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish FM meets with German, Spanish, Indian counterparts in New York

Turkish FM meets with German, Spanish, Indian counterparts in New York

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published September 21,2022
Subscribe
TURKISH FM MEETS WITH GERMAN, SPANISH, INDIAN COUNTERPARTS IN NEW YORK

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his counterparts from Germany, Spain and India and the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations in New York on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu met separately with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

He then had a trilateral meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno and the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos.

Later, Çavuşoğlu also held a bilateral meeting with his Spanish counterpart.

During the day, Çavuşoğlu met with his counterparts from the U.S., Montenegro, Bulgaria and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).