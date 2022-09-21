Turkish FM meets with German, Spanish, Indian counterparts in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his counterparts from Germany, Spain and India and the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations in New York on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu met separately with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

He then had a trilateral meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno and the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos.

Later, Çavuşoğlu also held a bilateral meeting with his Spanish counterpart.

During the day, Çavuşoğlu met with his counterparts from the U.S., Montenegro, Bulgaria and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).