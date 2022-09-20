Turkish defense industry’s strength on 100th anniversary of republic

Türkiye will see many important milestones in defense production on the 100th anniversary of the republic.

The Turkish defense industry, which aims to provide security forces with the most advanced equipment with indigenous resources with the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), will take critical steps in many projects in about a year.

The National Combat Aircraft (MMU), which is the most important technology project in the country and is carried out by Turkish Aerospace Inc (TAI), will leave the hangar on March 18, 2023, by starting the engine.

The MMU will replace the F-16 jets, which are planned to be phased out by the 2030s.

It will make its maiden flight in 2025 and start its duty in 2028.

Türkiye will become one of the countries with the infrastructure and technology to produce a 5th generation combat aircraft.

Hürjet, a jet trainer and light attack aircraft, will also make its maiden flight on March 18, 2023.

It will perform flight tests with four prototypes and will reach the level of being able to perform its first duty in 2025.

Hürjet is designed to play a critical role by using its superior performance features with its single-engine, tandem, and cockpit with a modern avionics suite.

It is expected to replace the T-38 jet trainers and F-5 planes.

ATAK-2 HELICOPTER



Another important development in this period will be the maiden flight of the heavy-class attack helicopter Atak-2.

The helicopter, which has been specially developed with high ammunition carrying capacity, will be able to operate in all-weather environments in both day and night conditions.

The 11-ton helicopter can carry 1.2 tons of ammunition and has a 30-millimeter cannon.

TAI will also make the first delivery of the multipurpose helicopter Gökbey which has a high payload capacity.

The newly designed unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar Kızılelma is expected to make its maiden flight in 2023.

The mechanical and avionic integration process continues for two prototypes of Kızılelma, which will be able to stay in the air for 5 hours and reach an operational altitude of 35,000 feet. It will be capable of carrying approximately 1.5 tons of useful load.

Bayraktar's UCAV TB3, which was designed for deployment on TCG Anadolu Ship, will fly in the first half of 2023.

Bayraktar TB3 offers the user the ability to perform operations with armed unmanned aerial vehicles in overseas missions.

The maturation tests of the TS1400 turboshaft engine, which was developed by TAI Engine Industries (TEI) for use in the Gökbey helicopter, have come to an end.

It is aimed to be delivered before the end of this year. In the first half of 2023, it is planned to be integrated with the Gökbey and to carry out the first flight with the engine.

TCG Anadolu, which will be Türkiye's largest warship, is also preparing to join the inventory.

MULTI-PURPOSE AMPHIBIOUS SHIP TCG ANADOLU



The Multi-Purpose Amphibious Ship TCG Anadolu, which was built with a full load displacement of 27,436 tons, a length of 231 meters, and a width of 32 meters, is also known as an "aircraft carrier."

It can be used in the operational areas of the Aegean, Black Sea, and the Mediterranean, and when necessary, in the Indian and Atlantic oceans.

The first six submarines under the New Type Submarine Project are planned to be delivered this year.

The submarines, which are known as "Type-214" in the world and have air-independent propulsion capability thanks to their fuel cell technology, are the first for the Turkish navy.

Equipped with weapons against underwater, surface, and land targets, submarines are capable of launching many types of torpedoes, missiles, and laying mines.

New manned and unmanned land vehicles developed within the Turkish defense industry will also be included in the inventory for the first time.

Developed by Turkish defense firm FNSS to meet the amphibious armored vehicle needs of the navy, MAV is among the Turkish defense industry products that will be added to the inventory.

It can ensure the safe landing of troops on shore in amphibious operations and serve as armored personnel carriers after landing.

Very few countries in the world have such vehicles in their inventory, and in NATO and its allies, there is only one company other than FNSS that can produce vehicles of this class.

PARS IV 6X6 Special Operations Vehicle is counting down the days to enter the inventory. Designed by FNNS, it has high mine and ballistic protection and is capable of carrying out special operations with its three different weapon systems.

Vuran, the first modernized armored combat vehicle with an integrated unmanned gun turret will be delivered in 2023.

The production of the first indigenous tank Altay will be completed after the localization of some subsystems.

'GAME-CHANGING CAPABILITIES'



Stating that very important stages will be left behind in various projects in a short time, Ismail Demir, the head of SSB, said: "The breakthrough of our defense industry in recent years has gained the great appreciation of our nation and attracts the attention of the world."

"Our systems that have a multiplier effect on the ground are being used effectively by our security forces on the ground, and our capabilities in some areas are now considered game-changers," Demir told Anadolu Agency.

He said that the country will complete many important milestone projects in less than a year. "We will witness new developments in almost every field of our defense industry," Demir added.



























