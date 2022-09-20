3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Türkiye

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in the country's southeastern Diyarbakir province, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The gendarmerie forces targeted the terrorists in the region of Mountain Gorese in the Dicle district of the province as part of Operation Eren Abluka-34.

Arms were also recovered from the terrorists, the ministry said, adding more counter-terror operations are underway.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu congratulated Türkiye's "heroic gendarmerie" on Twitter.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

Türkiye initiated the operation last year, naming it after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Turkish security forces arrested a member of the PKK/YPG terrorist group near the Syrian border in the Ceylanpinar district of southeastern Sanliurfa province.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.