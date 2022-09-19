TURKISH FORCES ‘NEUTRALIZE’ 17 PKK TERRORISTS IN COUNTRYS SOUTHEAST

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 17 PKK terrorists in the country's southeastern province of Sanliurfa, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish forces responded to a rocket launcher attack by the terrorists that had killed Turkish soldier Ismet Aybek in the Suruc district of Sanliurfa province on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

Besides, Turkish soldiers also hit nearly 80 targets of the terror group in the region, the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or wounded.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.