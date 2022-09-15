President Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for regional summit, talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where he will attend a regional summit and meet world leaders.

On Friday, Erdoğan will attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), with Türkiye taking part at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara obtained SCO dialogue partner status in 2012.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organization aims to strengthen friendly, good neighborly relations and mutual trust among member states.

Erdoğan is expected to address the second session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with such leaders as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The historic grain export deal signed this July by UN, Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine will be discussed during the talks between Erdoğan and Putin.

Erdoğan has said Türkiye wants grain shipments from Russia to also resume, like Ukraine's exports under the deal.

During his visit to Samarkand, Erdoğan on Thursday will visit the historic Hazrat Khizr Mosque and Tomb, attend a sapling-planting event along with the leaders of countries taking part in the summit, and tour newly built areas of the city.