Türkiye alters foreign policy in line with national interests: FM Çavuşoğlu

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday said his country alters its foreign policy in line with national interests, emphasizing that international relations are ever changing.

Speaking to Turkish diplomatic correspondents in Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye's recent diplomacy is being praised, particularly the landmark grain deal which paved the way for Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea ending concerns of a global food crisis.

Çavuşoğlu listed some of Türkiye's diplomatic achievements such as the agreement on Finland and Sweden's NATO bid, the gains from the NATO strategic concept as well as the development of the Organization of Turkic States.

Commenting on the situation in Libya, the top Turkish diplomat said Türkiye will develop relations in the eastern front based on its national interests.

"Recently, Libya's Parliament Speaker Aquila Saleh paid a visit to our country. Previously, our ambassador paid a visit to the region and met with all the (local) actors. Now, a (Turkish) parliamentary delegation will visit Libya in the coming days. They will visit both Tripoli and eastern Libya. They will also visit the Libyan Parliament," he said.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR



On Russia's war on Ukraine, Çavuşoğlu said concrete steps were taken with Türkiye's active foreign policy, adding that Ankara would support additional confidence-building steps toward a cease-fire.

"The war in Ukraine once again showed all that the road to peace in the region passes through Türkiye. This is also true for many other regions such as the Caucasus, Balkans, Middle East and Africa," he said.

Citing the recent flare-up in the Balkans, Çavuşoğlu said: "We are carrying out intensive diplomacy on the path to peace in both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia-Kosovo issues."

Emphasizing that Türkiye is an effective stakeholder in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the minister stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is one of the most popular leaders in the region.

AZERBAIJAN



Çavuşoğlu also commented on the situation in the Caucasus stating that Azerbaijan bolstered its gains at the peace table.

"Although Azerbaijan took the control of Lachin region, Armenia is planting mines and destroying the area as they withdraw from the region. This is also a sign that they don't have goodwill," he said.

Citing the latest border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Çavuşoğlu said the clashes reveal the fragility of the region and added that Armenia continues its provocations from time to time.

"Of course, it is not possible for Azerbaijan not to retaliate," he said.

The Turkish foreign minister said: "If we want lasting peace and stability here (in Caucasus), Armenia should halt provocations and take sincere steps toward cooperation and peace, both for us and for Azerbaijan."

The Armenian army on Monday carried out extensive provocations on the border cities of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Armenian army saboteurs laid mines on land and roads between positions along the border which scaled-up clashes resulting in casualties on both sides.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.

He further commented on Türkiye's role in Africa, Latin America and Asia, and affirmed that the country continues to carry out its inclusive foreign policy.

Çavuşoğlu further called for reforms in international system to extend justice.