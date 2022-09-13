Türkiye hails will of mothers' sit-in protest to end terror

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Tuesday hailed Turkish mothers' protest of PKK terrorists kidnapping their children, saying their struggle will end terrorism.

"There are mothers and fathers in our lives who resist cruelty for their children and stand unblinkingly against an armed, vile organization.

"I believe that the struggle of these people, the willpower and the faith they show will bring the end of an era. It will end the terrorist organization and strengthen Türkiye's climate of peace," Altun said at the Diyarbakir Mothers: Symbol of Silent Resistance symposium in the capital Ankara.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, the protesting families have been camping outside regional offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government says has links to the PKK terrorist organization.

The sit-in protests began when Hacire Akar staged a protest outside the HDP office in Türkiye's southeastern Diyarbakir province. Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari, and so far, a total of 37 families have been reunited with their children.

Altun added that the terrorist organization has lost its influence and power to a large extent as Türkiye follows a decisive policy against terror groups.

"We must not leave our families alone, who make great efforts rarely seen in the world, and we must give them the support that we can in every field," he said.

Altun said that as the mothers succeed, get stronger, and reunite with their children, the members of the terrorist organization and their political extensions "go crazy."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The protest has borne fruit as dozens of children forcibly abducted or recruited by the terror group fled the PKK and reunited with their families.