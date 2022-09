Traffic was temporarily suspended early Saturday on the Istanbul Strait because a cargo ship malfunctioned, according to the General Directorate of Coastal Safety.

"While cruising from Istanbul to Ukraine, our Rescue-5 and Rescue-6 tugboat and KEGM-5 boat were promptly directed to the scene of the incident for the 107-meter-long cargo ship named BRIZA, which anchored in Kandilli due to a machine failure. Strait traffic was temporarily suspended," it said.